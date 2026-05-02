Himachal: 4 teachers killed as tree falls on moving vehicle during storm in Kullu

21:33

File image

Four school teachers were killed on the spot, and three other individuals sustained serious injuries when a massive pine tree fell on their vehicle during a severe storm in the Ani subdivision of Himachal's Kullu district on Saturday, the police said.



The Ani subdivision had been experiencing intense pre-monsoon winds for the past week.



The police said a Bolero (HP 01K-4621) vehicle was transporting seven people: six female teachers and one driver, who were reportedly returning from school when the incident occurred.



The incident occurred around 5 pm near Bali Ol on the Shamshar-Gugra road, when a sudden, violent storm snapped a large pine tree on the hillside over the road, and the tree crashed onto a moving car. Consequently, both the tree and the car tumbled off the road into a gorge below.



Locals extricated the seven occupants from the vehicle and transported them to Ani Hospital in ambulances. The Ani police arrived at the scene to assist in rescue operations, which were initially hindered by storms and rain.



The deceased, all women, were identified as Sneh Lata, Banti, Usha and Seema, all residents of nearby areas.



Superintendent of police (SP) Kullu Madan Lal Kaushal said that bodies will be handed over to their respective families after post-mortem examinations and further investigations in the case are underway. -- PTI