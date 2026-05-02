IndiGo issues travel advisory as thundershowers expected over Kolkata

20:26

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IndiGo on Saturday issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Kolkata, warning of possible disruptions in flight operations due to expected thundershowers over the city.



The airline said that departures and arrivals may be impacted as weather conditions develop over the region.



"With thundershower expected to pass over Kolkata, departures and arrivals may be impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch," IndiGo said in a post on X.



The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling and plan for additional travel time, as road traffic in the city may also be affected due to rainfall.



"If you are travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out. Please also allow for some extra travel time, as road traffic may also be affected," it said.



IndiGo further thanked passengers for their patience as operations adjusted to changing weather conditions.



Earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that India is likely to witness a mixed temperature pattern along with wetter-than-usual conditions in May, indicating that rainfall across the country is "most likely to be above normal" at over 110 per cent of the long period average (LPA).



Rainfall is expected to be favourable across much of the country, with normal to above-normal precipitation likely in most regions. However, parts of east and northeast India and east-central India may receive below-normal rainfall. -- ANI