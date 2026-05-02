Delhi judicial officer dies by suicide in Safdarjung area

21:35





The Delhi police initiated inquest proceedings, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.



As per official records, Aman Kumar Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021.





He completed his BA LL.B from Symbiosis Law School, Pune in 2018. During his service, he handled various criminal and civil matters and served in different jurisdictions as a JMFC (judicial magistrate first class) and civil judge.



He had taken charge as the full-time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority in the North-East District at Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, with effect from October 18 2025.



Officials have stated that no foul play has been established so far, but all aspects are being examined.





More details are awaited. -- ANI

A Delhi lower court judge, Aman Kumar Sharma allegedly died by suicide in the Safdarjung area of the national capital.According to initial information, he is reported to have died by hanging.