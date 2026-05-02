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48 vessels forced to redirect by US in Gulf amid blockade

Sat, 02 May 2026
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The United States has redirected 48 vessels in the Persian Gulf, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, over the past 20 days amid ongoing enforcement actions related to restrictions on Iranian maritime assets by the US Navy.

The update was shared by US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a post on X on Saturday, which said that the USS New Orleans (LPD-18) was operating in the Arabian Sea as part of its deployment during what it described as a blockade of Iranian ports.

"USS New Orleans (LPD 18) sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28. Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade," the post read.

Washington categorically said that its naval blockade in West Asia applies to Iranian ports and coastline and is not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The development is part of the US increasing its maritime presence to monitor and restrict shipping movements linked to Iran, despite US President Donald Trump stating that his administration has "terminated" the hostilities with the Islamic Republic in the region.

On Friday, the US President sent a formal letter to the US Congress in this regard, stating that the hostilities with Iran have been "terminated." -- ANI

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