Around 47 lakh people in Bihar self-enumerate themselves in Census 2027

21:20

More than 5.90 lakh people in Madhubani completed self-enumeration, followed by Vaishali, 5.72 lakh and Darbhanga 4.84 lakh.





"A total of 46,82,284 people completed self-enumeration by the final date, ie, May 1," director of census operations Ranjita said, according to a PIB statement.





As per data provided by the directorate, 5,90,248 people in Madhubani district enumerated themselves during the self-enumeration phase, followed by Vaishali (5,72,326) and Darbhanga (4,84,257).





Patna, with 2,30,249 enumerations, stood at the fifth position.





From Saturday onwards, all enumerators and supervisors would begin physical verification of the digital boundaries created on the CMMS portal in their allotted house listing blocks, Ranjita said.





"Any discrepancies found during the verification process would be corrected by officers through supervisors," she added.



The director thanked residents of Bihar for their active participation and said they were making an "exemplary contribution" to the nationally significant exercise.





She said post-verification, all houses would be assigned numbers, and details related to housing, assets and amenities would be recorded through the houselisting and housing Census. -- PTI

Around 47 lakh people in Bihar completed self-enumeration under Census 2027, an official said on Saturday.