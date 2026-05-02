HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Around 47 lakh people in Bihar self-enumerate themselves in Census 2027

Sat, 02 May 2026
Share:
21:20
image
Around 47 lakh people in Bihar completed self-enumeration under Census 2027, an official said on Saturday.

More than 5.90 lakh people in Madhubani completed self-enumeration, followed by Vaishali, 5.72 lakh and Darbhanga 4.84 lakh.

"A total of 46,82,284 people completed self-enumeration by the final date, ie, May 1," director of census operations Ranjita said, according to a PIB statement.

As per data provided by the directorate, 5,90,248 people in Madhubani district enumerated themselves during the self-enumeration phase, followed by Vaishali (5,72,326) and Darbhanga (4,84,257). 

Patna, with 2,30,249 enumerations, stood at the fifth position.

From Saturday onwards, all enumerators and supervisors would begin physical verification of the digital boundaries created on the CMMS portal in their allotted house listing blocks, Ranjita said.

"Any discrepancies found during the verification process would be corrected by officers through supervisors," she added.

The director thanked residents of Bihar for their active participation and said they were making an "exemplary contribution" to the nationally significant exercise.

She said post-verification, all houses would be assigned numbers, and details related to housing, assets and amenities would be recorded through the houselisting and housing Census. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Normal air traffic operations resume in UAE airspace
LIVE! Normal air traffic operations resume in UAE airspace

IPL 2026 Updates: CSK vs MI: Mumbal lose Tilak as Noor strikes again
IPL 2026 Updates: CSK vs MI: Mumbal lose Tilak as Noor strikes again

Nida Khan denied pre-arrest bail in TCS conversion case
Nida Khan denied pre-arrest bail in TCS conversion case

A court in Nashik rejected the anticipatory bail application of Nida Khan, an accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of TCS.

Conflict with US, Israel in 'no war, no peace' state: Iran's envoy
Conflict with US, Israel in 'no war, no peace' state: Iran's envoy

Iran's representative in India, Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, describes the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US-Israel alliance as a state of 'no war, no peace,' calling for an immediate halt to the conflict and questioning the lack of...

MP Sandeep Pathak booked in 2 cases days after BJP switch
MP Sandeep Pathak booked in 2 cases days after BJP switch

The Punjab police registered two FIRs under sections for non-bailable offences against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. Both FIRs were filed in different districts of Punjab.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO