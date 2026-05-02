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'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Sat, 02 May 2026
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Actor-director Rishab Shetty calls on Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday./Courtesy Amit Shah on X
Actor-director Rishab Shetty calls on Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday./Courtesy Amit Shah on X
Actor-director Rishab Shetty, known for his hit venture Kantara, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah said, "It was truly engaging to speak with you about films and culture. The way you present Indian civilisation and culture through your films, with such understanding and sensitivity, is genuinely admirable and leaves a lasting impact.

"I am confident that you will continue to inspire people through your work in the future."

Shetty said the meeting marked one of his "most memorable moments".

"Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji. It became one of my most memorable moments as he shared his words of appreciation for Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1," he posted on X.

Shetty said he had a "wonderful time" discussing his upcoming projects with him.

"I must say, I was truly happy when he began sharing his in-depth knowledge and understanding of our history, culture, art and film making," the Kantara actor said. -- PTI

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