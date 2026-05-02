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Leopard found dead in MP's Raisen; poaching suspected

Sat, 02 May 2026
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Stuck in a wire fence, a leopard was found dead on Saturday in a field in Deori forest range of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, officials said.

The carcass was found in Dungariya village, about 100 km from the district headquarters, triggering panic in the area.

Forest sub-divisional officer Sudhir Patle said the leopard died after getting entangled in a wire fence set up along a field boundary.

Villagers spotted the carcass early in the morning and informed forest officials, who reached the spot along with divisional forest officer Pratibha Shukla.

During the preliminary examination, officials found a noose-like loop around the leopard's neck, raising suspicion of poaching.

However, Shukla said the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report comes.

A team from Bhopal conducted the post-mortem, officials said.

The forest department is looking for evidence of poaching in nearby areas and launched efforts to trace those responsible.

After the post-mortem, the carcass was disposed of as per norms, officials added. -- PTI

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