Was Salman Khan under pressure to attend RSS function?

Wed, 11 February 2026
After Bollywood star Salman Khan attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary event, Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Abu Azmi claimed that the actor "must have been under pressure".

On Tuesday, he said that Salman Khan lacked the courage to refuse the ruling side's directives. "I understand that Salman Khan is an actor, and he has to live with respect in the country. If people on the ruling side say something, I don't think Salman Khan has the courage to refuse. He must have gone there under government pressure," Azmi told reporters. 

His remarks come after Salman Khan attended the RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event on Saturday, a two-day lecture series themed "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons". The two-day centenary celebration was held on February 7 and 8. -- ANI

