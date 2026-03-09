Iran thanked India for docking IRIS Lavan at Kochi: EAM

13:19





Addressing the Lok Sabha, S Jaishankar said, "Contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time... The Iranian side requested permission on February 28 for three ships in the region to dock at our ports. This was accorded on March 1. IRIS LAVAN actually docked on March 4 in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities. We believe that this was the right thing to do, and the Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture."





This came after IRIS Dena, an Iranian warship at Exercise MILAN, was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka.





Further, addressing the concerns around India's energy security amid trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz being hampered, Jaishankar said that the Centre is taking into account the availability, cost and risks of the energy markets, prioritising the Indian consumer's interest.





"In view of the implications of this conflict for our energy security, the government remains committed to ensuring that it takes into account the availability, cost and risks of the energy markets. For us, the interest of the Indian consumer is and will always be the overriding priority," he said.





He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained close contact with his counterparts in West Asia.





The EAM said, "PM has maintained close contact with relevant countries. He has personally spoken to the UAE President, Emir of Qatar, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince of Kuwait, the King of Bahrain, the Sultan of Oman, the King of Jordan, and the Prime Minister of Israel. I have been in touch with counterparts in these countries. As far as the US is concerned, we have maintained contact through diplomatic channels." -- ANI

