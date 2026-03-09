HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Govt plans to bar all 240 MPs of Opposition'

Mon, 09 March 2026
13:10
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of abandoning neutrality and suppressing Opposition voices during the previous budget session, alleging that there is a plot to bar "240 MPs of the Opposition". 

The second phase of the Parliament's Budget Session opened today with Congress MPs scheduled to move a resolution seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Speaking to ANI, Tagore said, "A Speaker should act in a neutral manner, which is not happening. The Speaker doesn't let the Opposition members speak. LoP Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to speak. Opposition MPs were suspended, and allegations were made against women Opposition MPs. They (the ruling side) plan to bar all 240 MPs of the Opposition. We have brought a no-confidence motion against this." -- ANNI

