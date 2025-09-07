Teacher who took on BJP activists during Bihar bandh gets notice

11:28

A female teacher, whose video of engaging in a war of words with BJP workers trying to enforce the Bihar bandh went viral on social media, was issued a show-cause notice by the government, an official said on Saturday.





The teacher, posted in Jehanabad district, was pushed and shoved by female BJP activists who accused her of using abusive language during the bandh, which was called on Thursday to protest the alleged use of expletives against PM Narendra Modi's mother during the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.





District Education Officer Saraswati Kumari told PTI that the teacher has been asked to reply to the notice within 24 hours.





"A show cause notice has been served to the teacher on the basis of the videos that went viral on social media platforms, in which she was reportedly seen using objectionable language against the protestors," Kumari said.





"She has been asked to reply to the notice within 24 hours. If her reply is found to be unsatisfactory, departmental proceedings will be initiated against her," she added.





The opposition Congress alleged that this incident showed the anti-women mindset of the BJP and JD-U.





"The show cause notice has been given to the teacher to simply harass her. Instead of taking action against the protestors, the authorities concerned are punishing the victim. People of Bihar will never forget it and will give a befitting reply to the NDA parties in the coming assembly polls," state Congress president Rajesh Kumar claimed. -- PTI