Vande Mataram gave energy to freedom movement: Modi

"It is a matter of pride that we are becoming witnesses to 150 years of Vande Mataram. It is a historic moment. It is a period when many historical events are being celebrated as milestones...'





"We recently celebrated 75 years of our Constitution. The country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda. We are also celebrating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur ji. Now we are celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram," Modi said in his address.

"Vande Mataram is a mantra, a slogan which gave energy, inspiration, and showed the path for sacrifice and penance to the freedom movement,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha on Monday, initiating a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram.