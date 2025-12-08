HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC notice to K'taka CM on plea challenging his election

Mon, 08 December 2025
Share:
12:37
image
The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on a plea challenging his election from the Varuna assembly constituency in the 2023 state elections.
 
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to Siddaramaiah seeking his reply on a plea filed by one K Shankara.

"Issue notice," the bench said.

Shankara has moved the apex court challenging an April 22 order of the Karnataka High Court which dismissed his plea seeking to declare the election of Siddaramaiah from the Varuna assembly constituency as void.

The petitioner alleged that Siddaramaiah had indulged in corrupt practice under the provision of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The high court had dismissed Shankara's election petition. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vande Mataram gave energy to freedom movement: Modi
LIVE! Vande Mataram gave energy to freedom movement: Modi

Court acquits Dileep, finds 6 guilty in actress assault case
Court acquits Dileep, finds 6 guilty in actress assault case

The court, however, found six others, including prime accused Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, who directly committed the crime, guilty.

No urgent hearing on IndiGo, govt has taken steps: SC
No urgent hearing on IndiGo, govt has taken steps: SC

The Supreme Court declined to expedite a hearing regarding the widespread IndiGo flight cancellations, acknowledging the government's intervention in the matter.

Hyd airport gets bomb threat for 3 flights amid IndiGo chaos
Hyd airport gets bomb threat for 3 flights amid IndiGo chaos

The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa's (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur.

No end to IndiGo chaos, over 250 flights cancelled on Monday
No end to IndiGo chaos, over 250 flights cancelled on Monday

In another development, aviation safety regulator DGCA in an order on Sunday late evening extended the time by Monday 6 pm for IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit reply...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO