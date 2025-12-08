HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hyderabad airport receives bomb threats to 3 incoming flights

Mon, 08 December 2025
11:29
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has received bomb threats to three flights coming from different cities, including two international, sources said on Monday.

The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa's (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur.

Airport sources said all the flights landed safely. The two international flights landed here during the early hours of Monday.

"Standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft," sources said.

Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into services, among others, sources added.

Last week, the RGIA received bomb threat emails for the Dubai-Hyderabad Emirates flight and IndiGo's Madina-Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights separately.

Madina-Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad airport. -- PTI 

