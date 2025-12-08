Malayalam actor Dileep acquitted in actress assault case

11:30

A Kerala court on Monday acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in a case relating to the sexual assault of a South Indian actress in Kochi in 2017.





The court, however, found six others, including prime accused Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, who directly committed the crime, guilty.





Apart from Dileep, the court also acquitted three other persons in the case.





The verdict was pronounced by Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese, who had concluded the hearing in the lengthy trial on November 25.





The assault on the actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, after her car was abducted for two hours, had shaken the conscience of Kerala society.