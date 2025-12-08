During the British era, it was fashion to show India as weak, useless, lazy: PM

13:11

"Vande Mataram became the voice of our freedom movement. It integrated everyone in the country and became the resolve of every Indian. 'Swaarth ka balidaan hai ye shabd Vande Mataram'... 'Veer ka abhimaan hai ye shabd Vande Mataram'," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha.





"During the British era, it became a fashion to show India as weak, useless, lazy, and demeaned in all possible ways. The same language was spoken by people in our country as well. Bankim da composed the song to shake the conscience of the country and bring an awakening. This song was to revive our history and legacy of a thousand years," he added.