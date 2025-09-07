HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan detained at Mumbai airport

Sun, 07 September 2025
Share:
13:26
Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan/Image courtesy Facebook
Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan/Image courtesy Facebook
Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was detained at Mumbai airport on Sunday as there was a lookout notice issued by the Kerala police in a case related to a harassment complaint given by an actress, officials said. 

Sasidharan, in a Facebook post, said he has arrived at Mumbai airport but is detained. 

Confirming the development, a police officer here said the Kochi City Police are in touch with the authorities at Mumbai airport. 

In January this year, the Elamakkara police registered a case against Sasidharan for harassing a prominent Malayalam actress on social media. 

However, Sasidharan was in the United States when the police registered the case against him. 

Then, the police issued a lookout circular to detain him once he comes to India. 

"I have been detained as part of a lookout notice issued by the Kochi City Police. I believe the police and the communist party in Kerala will treat me as per the law. I am not aware of the case against me," he said in the post. 

Meanwhile, Kochi City Police have received information about Sasidharan being detained at Mumbai airport. 

"We are in touch with the airport authorities. Once a confirmation is received, a police team will be sent to Mumbai to take Sasidharan in custody," a senior police officer said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ordering in food on Swiggy, Zomato to get costlier
LIVE! Ordering in food on Swiggy, Zomato to get costlier

PM's nudge ushered in biggest GST reform in 8 yrs
PM's nudge ushered in biggest GST reform in 8 yrs

'Ek baar aap GST dekh lo!' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gentle nudge to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in December last year sparked the beginning of a mammoth exercise to overhaul the tangled goods and services tax regime.And...

Japan's PM Ishiba Shigeru to quit after party's poll rout
Japan's PM Ishiba Shigeru to quit after party's poll rout

Earlier in July, Ishiba had faced a major setback after a significant electoral defeat in the upper house of Japan's parliament as his coalition failed to attain a majority. This came after his party also failed to attain a majority in...

5 madrasa students murder boy, dump body in septic tank
5 madrasa students murder boy, dump body in septic tank

The incident occurred on September 2 at a madrasa located within the Ranpur police station limits of Nayagarh district.

Modi, Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine
Modi, Macron discuss early end to conflict in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine conflict and bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to global peace and stability.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV