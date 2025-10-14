HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mahagathbandhan may announce seat-sharing pact tomorrow: Cong leader

Tue, 14 October 2025
Share:
18:16
image
Members of the opposition Mahagathbandhan were discussing every assembly constituency in Bihar carefully, and the seat-sharing arrangement might be announced by Wednesday morning, a Congress leader said. 

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Tuesday, Congress national spokesperson Abhay Dubey claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's announcement of its partial candidates' list clearly indicated 'friction' within the National Democratic Alliance camp.

"Nitish Kumar is neither meeting journalists nor his own party leaders. One of his MPs, Ajay Kumar Mandal, has resigned as he was not allowed to meet the CM. Another MLA, Gopal Mandal, was sitting outside the CM's residence. Where is the CM of Bihar? Why is he not interacting publicly?" he questioned.

Dubey alleged that the NDA has sidelined its EBC and SC leaders.

"Despite his sincere and repeated requests, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM was given merely six seats," he said, claiming that the affairs of the Janata Dal-United were being 'controlled remotely from Delhi' via a select few party leaders, who are making decisions on behalf of the CM.

"After postponing the combined NDA press conference on Monday, the BJP on Tuesday had to announce the partial list of its candidates. This is a clear indication of friction within the NDA," he claimed.

"On the contrary," within the Mahagthbandhan bloc, Dubey said, "We are discussing every single seat carefully."

He said the opposition coalition might announce the seat-sharing arrangement by Wednesday morning.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Erdogan asks Meloni to stop smoking, she says...
LIVE! Erdogan asks Meloni to stop smoking, she says...

Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself
Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself

A Haryana Police ASI allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a video and note accusing a late IPS officer of corruption. The incident follows controversy surrounding the officer's death and allegations of caste-based discrimination...

2 deputy CMs, 6 ministers in BJP's 1st Bihar list
2 deputy CMs, 6 ministers in BJP's 1st Bihar list

Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and state minister Renu Devi will contest from Katihar and Bettiah, respectively.

Raj, Uddhav, Pawar meet EC over voter list anomalies
Raj, Uddhav, Pawar meet EC over voter list anomalies

A delegation of Opposition leaders in Maharashtra, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Raj Thackeray, met with the state's chief electoral officer to raise concerns about alleged irregularities in the poll process, particularly...

Senior Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 6 cr surrenders
Senior Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 6 cr surrenders

Senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Bhupathi, surrendered to police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district along with 60 other cadres. Bhupathi, a key strategist in the banned organization, carried a significant bounty.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO