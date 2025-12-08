HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex tanks 610 pts

Mon, 08 December 2025
Share:
17:34
image
Equity benchmark index Sensex nosedived on Monday after two consecutive days of gains, as investors rushed to take profits amid the unabated selling of stocks by foreign investors.

Analysts said investors turned defensive ahead of this week's US Federal Reserve policy decision, which further weakened the sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged by 609.68 points, or 0.71 per cent, to close at 85,102.69.

During the day, it plummeted by 836.78 points, or 0.97 per cent, to hit the intraday low of 84,875.59.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Vande Mataram' debate is to divert attention: Priyanka
LIVE! 'Vande Mataram' debate is to divert attention: Priyanka

'Will take strict action': Aviation min blames IndiGo for chaos
'Will take strict action': Aviation min blames IndiGo for chaos

Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government has initiated an inquiry into Indigo's mass flight cancellations and will take strict action against the operator to set an example for other airlines.

Nehru did a 'tukde-tukde' of Vande Mataram: Modi
Nehru did a 'tukde-tukde' of Vande Mataram: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, recalling the Emergency period when the national song completed 100 years.

Won't be able to put single blot on Nehru, Gogoi tells BJP
Won't be able to put single blot on Nehru, Gogoi tells BJP

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to rewrite history and politicize the discussion on 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha. The party defended its own role in promoting the national song and criticized...

'Deeply shaken': Goa nightclub owner breaks silence on fire
'Deeply shaken': Goa nightclub owner breaks silence on fire

A massive fire at the nightclub, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, late Saturday night killed 25 persons. The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO