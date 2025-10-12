HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man held for circulating obscene visuals of estranged wife in Kerala

Sun, 12 October 2025
22:05
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly circulating obscene photos and videos of his estranged wife on social media in Perumbavoor, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sharook A B, a resident of Kalamassery, had been living separately from his wife due to marital issues, the police said.

In February this year, a case was registered based on the woman's complaint after she discovered that her private visuals had been shared on a social media platform while she was staying at a rented house in Perumbavoor.

The case was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, police added                 Sharook, who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested on Friday night. 

He was later produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody. -- PTI

