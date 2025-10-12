Adityanath meets Rae Bareli lynching victim's family

09:15

The family members of Hariom Valmiki, who was beaten to death by a mob in the Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh after being mistaken for a thief, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, according to an official statement.





Valmiki, a Dalit and native of the Fatehpur district, was beaten to death by a mob in the Unchahar area of Rae Bareli on October 2 after being mistaken for a thief.





Police have so far arrested 12 accused in the case.





An official statement said Hariom Valmiki's wife, Sangeeta Valmiki, along with her father Chhote Lal and daughter Ananya, met CM Adityanath, accompanied by Manoj Pandey, the MLA from Unchahar.





The chief minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.





According to the statement, after meeting the chief minister, Sangeeta Balmiki, said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has supported us at every level. I am grateful to him. Baba is the only one who can protect Dalits. We are completely satisfied with the government's action and are confident that justice will be served."





The chief minister said that the family will be provided housing under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme. Sangeeta Balmiki will also be given a permanent job at her workplace, and the family will be covered by all government welfare schemes.





Adityanath said that the accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident. The safety and respect of Dalits, the deprived, and the exploited is the state government's top priority.





He said that the state government will effectively pursue the case in court and ensure the strictest punishment for the perpetrators. -- PTI