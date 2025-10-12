HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Adityanath meets Rae Bareli lynching victim's family

Sun, 12 October 2025
Share:
09:15
image
The family members of Hariom Valmiki, who was beaten to death by a mob in the Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh after being mistaken for a thief, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Valmiki, a Dalit and native of the Fatehpur district, was beaten to death by a mob in the Unchahar area of Rae Bareli on October 2 after being mistaken for a thief.

Police have so far arrested 12 accused in the case.

An official statement said Hariom Valmiki's wife, Sangeeta Valmiki, along with her father Chhote Lal and daughter Ananya, met CM Adityanath, accompanied by Manoj Pandey, the MLA from Unchahar.

The chief minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. 

According to the statement, after meeting the chief minister, Sangeeta Balmiki, said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has supported us at every level. I am grateful to him. Baba is the only one who can protect Dalits. We are completely satisfied with the government's action and are confident that justice will be served."

The chief minister said that the family will be provided housing under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme. Sangeeta Balmiki will also be given a permanent job at her workplace, and the family will be covered by all government welfare schemes.

Adityanath said that the accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident. The safety and respect of Dalits, the deprived, and the exploited is the state government's top priority.

He said that the state government will effectively pursue the case in court and ensure the strictest punishment for the perpetrators.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-Afghanistan joint statement: Pak summons envoy
LIVE! India-Afghanistan joint statement: Pak summons envoy

2nd Test Updates: Can West Indies fight back?
2nd Test Updates: Can West Indies fight back?

Trump considers Modi a personal friend: US envoy
Trump considers Modi a personal friend: US envoy

US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor emphasizes the importance of the India-US relationship after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on cooperation in defence, trade, and critical minerals.

Out for dinner, medical student gang-raped in Bengal
Out for dinner, medical student gang-raped in Bengal

"The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The men snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the campus, where they raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the...

'Former Congressmen Have Been Given Control Of BJP'
'Former Congressmen Have Been Given Control Of BJP'

'All these people who came from the Congress -- all outsiders -- have been given complete control of the party.''Today, we get no response or protection from the central leadership.''You can't run a party thinking only your people matter...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO