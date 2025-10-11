HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump announces 100% tariffs on China

Sat, 11 October 2025
Share:
08:33
image
United States President Donald Trump has announced that he will impose a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods "over and above any tariff that they are currently paying," effective November 1, 2025. 
 
 He also said that export controls will be placed on all critical software starting the same day. 
 
 In a post on Truth Social on Friday (local time), the US President said, "Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the USA, and not other Nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software." 
 
 Trump made the announcement in response to what he described as China taking "an extraordinarily aggressive position on trade" by sending "an extremely hostile letter to the world." 
 
 "It has just been learned that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on Trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the World, stating that they were going to, effective November 1, 2025, impose large scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them. This affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago. It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations," Trump said. 
 
 "It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added. 
 
 This comes in response to China's ramping up of restrictions on rare earth exports, expanding its control list, and extending curbs to cover production technologies and overseas applications, including those in the military and semiconductor sectors. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump announces 100% tariffs on China
LIVE! Trump announces 100% tariffs on China

White House slams Nobel committee over Trump snub
White House slams Nobel committee over Trump snub

The White House has criticized the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for allegedly overlooking President Donald Trump's contributions to global peace, citing his efforts in brokering deals and resolving conflicts.

Women scribes denied entry at Afghan FM's presser?
Women scribes denied entry at Afghan FM's presser?

A press conference by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi restricted participation to a select few reporters, notably excluding women journalists, raising concerns about media access and women's rights under the...

SC hints at relaxing blanket firecracker ban in Delhi
SC hints at relaxing blanket firecracker ban in Delhi

The Supreme Court is considering relaxing the ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali, citing practical concerns and the need to balance environmental and livelihood interests.

Alerted Centre, MP about toxic cough syrup: TN govt
Alerted Centre, MP about toxic cough syrup: TN govt

Tamil Nadu government alerted Madhya Pradesh and the Union Health Ministry about the presence of a toxic substance in Coldrif cough syrup, averting a major tragedy, according to state Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO