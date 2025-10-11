HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Deaf-mute woman 'raped' in Kolkata, one held

Sat, 11 October 2025
14:31
A 20-year-old deaf-mute woman was allegedly raped by a man in Kolkata early on Saturday, following which the accused was arrested, police said. 

The arrest was made shortly after an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged incident, a senior officer said.

It took place around 12:30 am in Nadial area in the southwest part of the city, he said.

The woman has been admitted to a local hospital, where medical examinations are being conducted, the officer said. 

Acting on specific inputs, officers from the Nadial Police Station conducted a raid and arrested the accused around 6:35 am on Saturday, he said, without divulging details of the incident.

"The accused is currently being interrogated and will be produced before a local court later in the day," the officer said. -- PTI 

