Deaf-mute woman 'raped' in Kolkata, one held

14:31

A 20-year-old deaf-mute woman was allegedly raped by a man in Kolkata early on Saturday, following which the accused was arrested, police said.





The arrest was made shortly after an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged incident, a senior officer said.





It took place around 12:30 am in Nadial area in the southwest part of the city, he said.





The woman has been admitted to a local hospital, where medical examinations are being conducted, the officer said.





Acting on specific inputs, officers from the Nadial Police Station conducted a raid and arrested the accused around 6:35 am on Saturday, he said, without divulging details of the incident.





"The accused is currently being interrogated and will be produced before a local court later in the day," the officer said. -- PTI