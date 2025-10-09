HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
3 cough syrups recalled, none exported: India to WHO

Thu, 09 October 2025
16:11
image
Central drug regulator CDSCO has informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) that three cough syrups -- Coldrif, RespifreshTR and ReLife -- have been recalled and manufacturers have been ordered to stop their production.

The CDSCO on Wednesday informed the global health agency that none of the products were exported from India, official sources said. The WHO had sought to know from Indian authorities whether the cough syrup linked to children deaths in the country was exported to other countries, they said.

The WHO stated that it is closely monitoring recent media reports from India regarding clusters of pediatric illnesses and deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These reports, which have emerged during the week of September 29, describe symptoms consistent with acute renal failure and acute encephalitis syndrome, with suspected links to the use of oral syrup medicines. 

The WHO has not received any official information as to the source of the DEG contamination or if contaminated pharmaceutical material has been identified, sources said. The global health agency has expressed deep concern over the developments and emphasized the potential risk of contaminated products being exported to other countries, particularly via unregulated channels and the regulatory gap in DEG/EG screening for domestically marketed medicines in India/ It has also stressed on identifying the source of the contamination and identifying and removing any contaminated pharmaceutical material which may be in circulation, the sources said. 

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday had urged drug controllers all states and Union territories to ensure testing of raw materials and finished formulations of pharmaceutical products before releasing in them in the market in the wake of children deaths allegedly due to consumption of contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh. -- PTI

