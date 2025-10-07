HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No dirty business happening in AI-171 crash probe: Govt

Tue, 07 October 2025
Share:
15:50
image
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said there is "no manipulation or dirty business" happening in the investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12. 

His assertion comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed in certain quarters about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe into the fatal crash. Naidu said everyone has to wait for the final AAIB probe report to know what exactly happened. 

"There is no manipulation, or there is no dirty business, happening in the investigation. It is a very clean and very thorough process that we are doing according to the rules...," the minister said. He was speaking on the sidelines of a book launch function in the national capital. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Three share Physics Nobel for 'quantum mech tunnelling'
LIVE! Three share Physics Nobel for 'quantum mech tunnelling'

Kunbi certificate to Marathas: HC refuses stay
Kunbi certificate to Marathas: HC refuses stay

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant an interim stay on the Maharashtra government's decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members with OBC antecedents. Petitions challenging the decision were filed by OBC...

Sacked official says he warned of Jaipur hospital fire
Sacked official says he warned of Jaipur hospital fire

Following a devastating fire at a Jaipur hospital that killed six, an official claims he warned authorities about safety issues prior to the incident, but no action was taken. Relatives allege negligence and abandonment by hospital staff...

Pak train that was hijacked in March attacked again
Pak train that was hijacked in March attacked again

A blast on a railway track in Pakistan's Sindh province derailed five bogies of a train, injuring several people. The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express has been attacked multiple times this year.

Wife turns into 'nagin' at night: Man tells Sitapur DM
Wife turns into 'nagin' at night: Man tells Sitapur DM

A man has approached the Sitapur district magistrate with an unusual complaint -- claiming he can't sleep at night out of fear as his wife 'turns into a nagin'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO