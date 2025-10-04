HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Some trying to steal...: PM jabs Rahul over 'Jan Nayak'

Sat, 04 October 2025
Share:
14:31
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday blamed the "poor state" of education during the Rashtriya Janata Dal rule as a major reason for the large-scale migration from Bihar and lauded the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for improving the situation and setting the state on a path to progress.
 
Speaking at the inauguration of a host of education and skilling initiatives for the youth, including several projects for the poll-bound state, Modi took a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is often lauded by his party members as 'Jan Nayak', an honorific associated with respected OBC leader and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.
 
The people of Bihar should be vigilant to attempts by some to "steal" the honour long associated with Thakur, Modi said, without naming Gandhi.
 
Thakur was not bestowed the title of Jan Nayak by social media trolls, but it is a reflection of people's love for him, he added.
 
The Modi government had honoured the late OBC leader with Bharat Ratna last year.
 
Praising Chief Minister Kumar, Modi said the Bihar government has taken new resolves for the state's development and has decided to double the number of people getting employment in the next five years as compared to the last 20 years.
 
The idea is to ensure that youngsters of Bihar are employed within the state, he said, with the issue of migration gaining in sapience during the ongoing assembly poll campaign.
 
The current generation of youth, he said, may not be aware of the destruction wreaked on the education system 20-25 years back, he said, targeting the RJD government.
 
Schools would not open and few recruitments were made, he said, adding that students were forced to leave the state for other cities. This was the real beginning of migration, he said.
 
It is rather difficult to restore a tree whose roots are rotting, and this was the state of Bihar during the RJD rule, he said, lauding the NDA government in the state for its work to effect a turnaround. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zubeen Garg was poisoned in Singapore, alleges bandmate
LIVE! Zubeen Garg was poisoned in Singapore, alleges bandmate

Gill to replace Rohit as India's ODI captain?
Gill to replace Rohit as India's ODI captain?

After his phenomenal performance with the bat in the Test series in England, Shubman Gill is set to be rewarded with the captaincy of the Indian ODI team.

PIX: Jadeja shines as India rout WI inside 3 days!
PIX: Jadeja shines as India rout WI inside 3 days!

India crushed West Indies by an innings and 140 runs inside three days in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, in Ahmedabad, on Saturday.

'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'
'Her Love For Animals Was So Pure'

Dr Saket Badola, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve, remembers his meeting with Dr Jane Goodall, the legendary conservationist and renowned chimpanzee expert, who passed into the ages this week.

Modi hails Trump as Hamas agrees to release hostages
Modi hails Trump as Hamas agrees to release hostages

Trump has ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO