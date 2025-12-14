HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ruskin Bond hospitalised in Dehradun due to leg problem

Sun, 14 December 2025
Share:
20:54
image
Author Ruskin Bond has been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun due to a leg problem, a close friend of the writer said here on Sunday. 

After visiting Bond at the hospital, well-known Dehradun-based publisher Upendra Arora said the elderly author was unable to walk properly, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun on Saturday.

The 91-year-old Bond, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, lives in the Landour area of Mussoorie.

Arora said Bond is undergoing physiotherapy under medical supervision and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in two to three days.

"There is nothing serious," he said.

Bond has written more than 500 short stories, essays and novels, of which 69 books are for children.

He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992 for Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd T20I Updates: SA all out for 117
3rd T20I Updates: SA all out for 117

LIVE! BMC polls: Shinde invokes 'Dhurandhar' to target Uddhav
LIVE! BMC polls: Shinde invokes 'Dhurandhar' to target Uddhav

10 killed in Sydney beach shooting during Jewish festival
10 killed in Sydney beach shooting during Jewish festival

Authorities confirmed that the police operation remains ongoing, with security forces deployed across the area.

Nabin named BJP working president, may succeed Nadda
Nabin named BJP working president, may succeed Nadda

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin has been appointed as the BJP national working president, signaling a potential generational shift within the party. He is expected to eventually succeed JP Nadda as the national president.

Never allowed use of our territory against B'desh: India
Never allowed use of our territory against B'desh: India

India has rejected assertions by the interim government of Bangladesh, stating it has never allowed its territory to be used for activities against Bangladesh's interests. It also called for peaceful elections in the country.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO