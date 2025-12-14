BMC polls: Shinde invokes 'Dhurandhar' to target Uddhav

20:28

Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde





The latest attack comes ahead of the elections to municipal corporations, including the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).





Speaking during the last week resolution debate in the state legislature, Shinde used shayari and sarcasm to target the Shiv Sena-UBT chief over his "brief attendance" in the legislative council and what he termed a betrayal of (Hindutva) ideology.





Referring to the undivided Shiv Sena's long stint in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Shinde said, "Who is this Rehman Dakait who robbed the Mumbai treasury? I don't launch personal attacks, but many such Rehman Dakaits have come and gone. This Dhurandhar Mahayuti' will give a befitting reply to them. The current Mahayuti is just a trailerasli picture abhi baaki hai."





The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP.





Listing welfare initiatives of the Mahayuti government, Shinde lauded the education minister for introducing a 21-page chapter on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the CBSE curriculum.





Targeting Thackeray, he said that one's character does not improve by speaking ill of others.





"The person who traded trust and ideology for power cannot be a true heir," Shinde said, alluding to the Hindutva legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. -- PTI

