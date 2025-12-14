One more held in 'accident' case in which Sandeshkhali key witness hurt

22:19

The accused was later produced before a court in Basirhat, which remanded him to eight days of police custody.





Superintendent of police, Basirhat, Hossain Mehedi Rahaman, said the accused Golam Hossain Molla was arrested from Hasnabad earlier in the day.





With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to three, according to police.





However, none of those arrested were named in the FIR, the SP added.





On Saturday, one person was arrested in connection with the alleged road accident.





In the alleged accident on December 10, Bholanath Ghosh, the witness, was injured, and his younger son Satyajit (32) and driver Sahanur Molla (27) were killed as a truck collided with their car on the Basanti Highway near Boyramari petrol pump in the Nazat police station area on Wednesday. -- PTI

