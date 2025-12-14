HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Man fakes robbery for son's birthday, arrested

Sun, 14 December 2025
A man allegedly concocted a robbery story to the police to keep a sum of money for his son's first birthday and to repay old loans, officials said on Sunday. 

He claimed that while he was returning after making a delivery, two unidentified men looted him and took the Rs 50,000 payment he was carrying. 

The police busted his claim and arrested him Saturday evening and recovered the money, Additional SP, City, Abhinav Tyagi said. 

On Thursday, Sanoj Nishad, a resident of Jainpur village, was returning after delivering poultry feed to a farm owner in Maharajganj. 

He was carrying Rs 50,000 given by the trader, police said. While returning on his motorbike, he dialled the emergency helpline (UP-112) near the Daladalhawa area of Jungle Harpur, claiming that two unidentified men on a motorcycle snatched the cash and fled from the spot. 

However, CCTV cameras showed Nishad passing through the area with no sign of any attackers. 

The police then detained detained Nishad and questioned him, they said. 

During interrogation, he confessed to fabricating the robbery story to celebrate his son's first birthday. 

He also hoped to repay a part of a Rs 23,000 loan, admitting that he was hiding the cash under the motorcycle seat, the police said. 

Legal action has been initiated against Nishad for providing false information, the ASP said. -- PTI

