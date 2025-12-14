Bihar minister Nabin appointed BJP's working president

19:27

Nitin Nabin (second from right) being congratulated by Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal./ANI Photo





Nabin, 45, son of late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha -- a veteran BJP leader and former MLA -- is considered dynamic and ideologically rooted, and deeply committed to the organisation, party leaders said.





A five-time MLA, he represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar Government.





His tenures as a minister in Bihar and his role as the party incharge of Chhattisgarh have been truly outstanding and marked by his effective organisational leadership, they said.





The BJP parliamentary board picked Nabin for the post.





"Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party's national working president with immediate effect," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.





Nabin, who belongs to the Kayastha community, is likely to succeed incumbent BJP chief Nadda and is one of the youngest leaders to occupy the post, the leaders said.





Nadda, 65, was appointed the BJP President in January 2020 and has already completed his full term. He was granted extensions to lead the party through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI

