Kerala SRTC driver found hanging after parking bus on roadside

21:02





The deceased was identified as Babu (45), a native of Chathamangalam in Palakkad district.





According to officials at the Puthukkad police station, Babu was driving a KSRTC bus from Ernakulam to Palakkad on Saturday afternoon.





When the bus reached near the Paliyekkara toll plaza, he allegedly parked the vehicle by the roadside, handed over the keys to the conductor and got down, citing health issues, a police officer said.





The conductor and some passengers noticed Babu running towards a nearby bridge and attempted to follow him, but were unable to trace him, police said.





The passengers were later shifted to another bus, and the vehicle was taken to a nearby depot.





Following the incident, police launched a search and found Babu's mobile phone abandoned near the bridge. Earlier in the day, his body was found hanging from a tree near the bridge, police said. -- PTI

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus driver was found hanging near in Thrissur on Sunday after he parked the bus by the roadside and walked away, the police said.