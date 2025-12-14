Hamas says Israeli strike killed senior commander Raed Saad amid ceasefire

21:28





The Israeli military said it carried out the attack on Saturday near Gaza City, claiming Saad was the target.





At least 25 people were reported wounded in the strike.





Hamas acknowledged his death on Sunday through a video statement by its Gaza chief, Khalil al-Hayya, who accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.





"In the wake of Israel's continued violations, including the latest assassination of a Hamas commander just yesterday, we call on the mediators and especially the US administration and US President Donald Trump as the main guarantor of the agreement, to force the occupation [Israel] to respect the ceasefire deal and to implement it," he said.





According to authorities in Gaza, Israeli forces have continued daily military operations since the ceasefire began on October 10, carrying out nearly 800 attacks and killing at least 386 people, actions they say violate the terms of the agreement.





Hamas and Gaza officials have also accused Israel of blocking the free flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave, another alleged breach of the truce.





The situation has been further compounded by Storm Byron, which flooded around 27,000 tent shelters, leaving hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians struggling with worsening living conditions, as per Al Jazeera. -- ANI

