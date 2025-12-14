HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP Manipur MLAs meet in Delhi to discuss peace, progress

Sun, 14 December 2025
22:11
The BJP Manipur Legislature Party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday discussed peace and progress in the state. 

The meeting was attended by more than 30 MLAs, including two legislators from the Kuki-Zo community. In a post on X, the party said, "The BJP Manipur Legislature Party meeting was held today at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of BJP national general secretary (Organisation) Shri @BLSanthosh ji and Northeast Coordinator Shri @sambitswaraj ji." 

"The discussion centred on the peace and progress of Manipur," it said. 

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. 

The Centre had on February 13 imposed President's rule in Manipur after Singh resigned as the chief minister. 

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. 

The leaders also discussed the formation of a popular government in the state at the earliest, party sources said. -- PTI

