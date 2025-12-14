HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man held for using VPN application in J-K's Rajouri

Sun, 14 December 2025
22:07
A man was arrested for using a banned Virtual Private Network (VPN) application on his mobile phone in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. 

Authorities in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch ordered suspension of all VPN services for two months on November 28-29, citing potential misuse of such platforms for unlawful activities. 

Mohammed Qasim, a resident of village Khablan Thanamandi, was arrested after a police party found a suspicious banned VPN application installed on his mobile phone in violation of the orders issued by the district magistrate, a police spokesman said. 

He said a case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered against the accused at Thanamandi police station. 

Qasim's mobile phone has also been seized, the spokesman said. -- PTI

