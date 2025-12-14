Man held for using VPN application in J-K's Rajouri

22:07





Authorities in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch ordered suspension of all VPN services for two months on November 28-29, citing potential misuse of such platforms for unlawful activities.





Mohammed Qasim, a resident of village Khablan Thanamandi, was arrested after a police party found a suspicious banned VPN application installed on his mobile phone in violation of the orders issued by the district magistrate, a police spokesman said.





He said a case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered against the accused at Thanamandi police station.





Qasim's mobile phone has also been seized, the spokesman said. -- PTI

