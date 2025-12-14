HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Guj CMRF extends lifeline to over 2,000 cancer patients; disbursed Rs 31.55 cr

Sun, 14 December 2025
20:05
For thousands of economically weaker families in Gujarat, a cancer diagnosis no longer marks the end of hope as the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) has emerged as a crucial lifeline, officials said on Sunday. 

The CMRF, operated by the state government, has provided more than Rs 31.55 crore to support 2,106 cancer patients between 2021 and 2025, in the process improving healthcare access for economically weaker sections, they added. 

The CMRF has emerged as a vital support system during times of crisis, especially natural disasters, accidents and serious illnesses that often place poor and middle-class families under severe financial strain, they said. 

"The fund provides financial assistance for critical illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, kidney and liver failure, as well as organ transplants. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the fund has enabled timely, life-saving treatment for 450 blood cancer patients, including bone marrow transplants and 1,656 patients with other forms of cancer," an official said. 

Patients undergoing treatment at leading institutions such as Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad, Nathalal Parekh Cancer Research Institute and B.T. Savani Hospital in Rajkot, Bharat Cancer Hospital and Kiran Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Surat as well as AAIHMS have received financial assistance, he added. -- PTI

