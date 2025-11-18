Those who say filthy kidney, debate me: Lalu's daughter

17:49

Acharya also asked these people to donate their kidneys to millions of patients needing the organ "in the name of Lalu ji".





Following the RJD's poll debacle, Acharya on Sunday alleged that she has been "sworn at" and accused of extracting "crores of rupees and a party ticket" in exchange for a "filthy kidney" that she gave to her ailing father.





She has also claimed that she had been "driven out" of her parents' home by the cohorts of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.





"Those people who want to do something in the name of Lalu Ji should stop pretending to show false sympathy. They should come forward for donating their kidneys to those millions of poor people who are counting their last breaths in hospitals and need kidneys donate their kidneys in the name of Lalu Ji," Acharya said in a post on X.





The 47-year-old said, "Those who dare to call a married daughter who donates a kidney to her father wrong should muster the guts to have an open debate with that daughter on an open platform".





Those who call a daughter's kidney "filthy" should be the first to start the great act of donating kidneys to the needy, she said. -- PTI

