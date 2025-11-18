HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Those who say filthy kidney, debate me: Lalu's daughter

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
17:49
RJD chief Lalu Prasad with daughter Rohini Acharya/File image
RJD chief Lalu Prasad with daughter Rohini Acharya/File image
Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Tuesday slammed those who accused her of giving a "filthy kidney" to her ailing father and challenged them to an open debate with her on the issue. 

Acharya also asked these people to donate their kidneys to millions of patients needing the organ "in the name of Lalu ji". 

Following the RJD's poll debacle, Acharya on Sunday alleged that she has been "sworn at" and accused of extracting "crores of rupees and a party ticket" in exchange for a "filthy kidney" that she gave to her ailing father. 

She has also claimed that she had been "driven out" of her parents' home by the cohorts of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. 

"Those people who want to do something in the name of Lalu Ji should stop pretending to show false sympathy. They should come forward for donating their kidneys to those millions of poor people who are counting their last breaths in hospitals and need kidneys donate their kidneys in the name of Lalu Ji," Acharya said in a post on X. 

The 47-year-old said, "Those who dare to call a married daughter who donates a kidney to her father wrong should muster the guts to have an open debate with that daughter on an open platform". 

Those who call a daughter's kidney "filthy" should be the first to start the great act of donating kidneys to the needy, she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Those who say filthy kidney, debate me:Lalu's daughter
LIVE! Those who say filthy kidney, debate me:Lalu's daughter

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

Delhi bomber's phone reveals radicalisation, suicide plot
Delhi bomber's phone reveals radicalisation, suicide plot

Data extracted from the mobile phone of the Red Fort suicide bomber, Dr. Umar-un-Nabi, reveals a video justifying the attack as a 'martyrdom operation'. The evidence was unearthed following the interrogation of Umar's brother, Zahoor...

Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed in encounter
Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed in encounter

Top Naxalite commander Madvi Hidma, who had masterminded several attacks over the last two decades, was killed in an encounter in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, a breakthrough Chhattisgarh Police described as the 'last nail in...

'Delhi riots attack on sovereignty': Police oppose bail
'Delhi riots attack on sovereignty': Police oppose bail

Delhi Police strongly opposes bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others in the February 2020 riots case, claiming it was a pre-planned attack on the nation's sovereignty and an attempt to divide society on communal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO