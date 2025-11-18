Activist says she was stopped from inspecting controversial Pune land

17:48

Activist Anjali Damania/Image courtesy X





Damania, who has been raising the issue and demanding Ajit Pawar's resignation, said she visited the site, but was not allowed by the staff of Botanical Survey of India (BSI) to enter.





"I was asked to speak to the director at the BSI office here, but the official was very rude and refused permission to inspect the land," she alleged.





"The land was given to the BSI for research. I wanted to see what sort of research is being undertaken. I also wanted to check who were the people who had barged into the premises, demanding that the land be handed over to them," she said.





The Rs 300-crore deal to sell the 40-acre land parcel to Parth Pawar's firm Amadea Enterprises LLP, came under the scanner after it came to light that it belongs to the government, and the firm was exempted from the payment of stamp duty of Rs 21 crore. -- PTI

