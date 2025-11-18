HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Activist says she was stopped from inspecting controversial Pune land

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
17:48
Activist Anjali Damania/Image courtesy X
Activist Anjali Damania/Image courtesy X
Activist Anjali Damania on Tuesday claimed that she was not allowed to enter the controversial land in Mundhwa area which had been illegally sold to the firm of Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 

Damania, who has been raising the issue and demanding Ajit Pawar's resignation, said she visited the site, but was not allowed by the staff of Botanical Survey of India (BSI) to enter.

"I was asked to speak to the director at the BSI office here, but the official was very rude and refused permission to inspect the land," she alleged.

"The land was given to the BSI for research. I wanted to see what sort of research is being undertaken. I also wanted to check who were the people who had barged into the premises, demanding that the land be handed over to them," she said.

The Rs 300-crore deal to sell the 40-acre land parcel to Parth Pawar's firm Amadea Enterprises LLP, came under the scanner after it came to light that it belongs to the government, and the firm was exempted from the payment of stamp duty of Rs 21 crore.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Those who say filthy kidney, debate me:Lalu's daughter
LIVE! Those who say filthy kidney, debate me:Lalu's daughter

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

Delhi bomber's phone reveals radicalisation, suicide plot
Delhi bomber's phone reveals radicalisation, suicide plot

Data extracted from the mobile phone of the Red Fort suicide bomber, Dr. Umar-un-Nabi, reveals a video justifying the attack as a 'martyrdom operation'. The evidence was unearthed following the interrogation of Umar's brother, Zahoor...

Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed in encounter
Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed in encounter

Top Naxalite commander Madvi Hidma, who had masterminded several attacks over the last two decades, was killed in an encounter in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, a breakthrough Chhattisgarh Police described as the 'last nail in...

'Delhi riots attack on sovereignty': Police oppose bail
'Delhi riots attack on sovereignty': Police oppose bail

Delhi Police strongly opposes bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others in the February 2020 riots case, claiming it was a pre-planned attack on the nation's sovereignty and an attempt to divide society on communal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO