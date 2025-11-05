HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Husband, wife fight each other to death in Deoghar

Wed, 05 November 2025
A couple engaged in a violent confrontation over marital discord, leading to the death of both, in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Wednesday, police said. 

The deceased, identified as Ravi Sharma (30) and Lovely Sharma (24), were found dead inside their rented house in Belabagan area of Deoghar town. 

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple fought one another to death on Tuesday night over marital discord... Both bodies bear injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon... A knife has been found at the spot," Town police station officer-in-charge Rajeev Kumar said.

However, the actual reason behind the deaths could only be ascertained after proper investigation, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

While Ravi Sharma was from Bihar's Siwan, his wife was from June Pokhar area in Deoghar, he added.  -- PTI

