Clintons, Obama, Kamala hail Mamdani's historic win

Democrats dominated the first major election since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January this year. Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani pulled off a stunning victory in the New York City mayoral elections, while his party colleague Mikie Sherrill was elected New Jersey governor. Another Democrat, Abigail Spanberger, became Virginia's governor, while India-born Ghazala Hashmi has been elected as her deputy.





"Congratulations @ZohranKMamdani on your election as the next Mayor of New York City. I'm wishing you success as you work to transform the passion of your campaign into building a better, fairer, more affordable New York," Bill Clinton wrote on social media.





Obama congratulated all the Democratic candidates who won in Tuesday's elections. "It's a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We've still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter," said Obama, who was the first Black president of the US.





New York saw its highest voter turnout in five decades, a surge that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton credited to what she described as inspiring grassroots political momentum.





"More people voted in New York City's election this year than they have in 50 years. That's a win for democracy and a testament to @ZohranKMamdani's inspiring campaign, she posted on X, congratulating him on becoming New York's next mayor. Hillary Clinton also highlighted historic milestones for Democratic women, noting that Abigail Spanberger will be the first female governor of Virginia, while Mikie Sherrill will become New Jersey's first female Democratic governor. "I'm looking forward to seeing these strong, dedicated leaders deliver for their states," she said.





Former Vice President Kamala Harris earlier posted on social media that in America, the power belongs to the people. The Democratic leaders' victories, coupled with an increase in voter participation, were framed by party leaders as a sign of strengthened voter engagement and renewed momentum ahead of future presidential elections. PTI

