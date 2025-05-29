HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

As far as engagement with Pak is concerned...: MEA

Thu, 29 May 2025
Share:
18:11
image
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday has reiterated India's stance on bilateral discussions with Pakistan, stating that the only area left for discussion between the two countries is Pakistan's handing over of terrorists and vacating the illegally occupied area of Jammu and Kashmir.

"... As far as our engagement with Pakistan is concerned, our stand has been clear. Any engagement has to be bilateral. We would like to reiterate that terrorism and talks cannot go together. They need to hand over to India, noted terrorists, whose records and list we submitted to them some years ago," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing in the national capital.

"Talks on J-K will be held only on the vacating of PoK and when Pakistan hands over the territory to us. As far as the Indus Water Treaty is concerned, it will remain in abeyance till the time Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support to cross-border terrorism. Just like PM Narendra Modi says, terror and talks cannot go together, terror and trade cannot go together, and water and blood cannot flow together," Jaiswal said.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the country on May 12 had said, "The way the Pakistani army, Pakistan government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace. India's stand is very clear... Terror and talks cannot go together... Terror and trade cannot go together.... Water and blood cannot flow together."  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! KFCC to ban Kamal Haasan's film if...
LIVE! KFCC to ban Kamal Haasan's film if...

Pak launches bitcoin reserve in presence of Trump's sons
Pak launches bitcoin reserve in presence of Trump's sons

In a major initiative, Pakistan has announced the establishment of its first government-backed Strategic Bitcoin reserve as it invited investment in the country's crypto markets.

IAF chief bombshell: 'Not a single project completed...'
IAF chief bombshell: 'Not a single project completed...'

The IAF Chief underscored the intrinsic trust within the armed forces, noting that it was a default setting in the armed forces.

Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient
Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient

An audio clip recently surfaced on social media of the purported conversation between the accused, Dr Shashikant Deshpande, who was then additional district surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital in Latur, and Dr Shashikant Dange, who...

'Congress Must Expose Tharoor's Lies'
'Congress Must Expose Tharoor's Lies'

'Shashi Tharoor is destroying the history of India.''He is distorting facts about the Congress party.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD