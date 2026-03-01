HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak cancels nearly 184 international flights to Middle East after Iran attack

Sun, 01 March 2026
14:40
At least 184 international flights of different airlines from Pakistan to the Middle East have been cancelled since Saturday owing to the escalating situation after the US and Israel attacked Iran. 

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Sharjah, Riyadh, Jeddah from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Sialkot, Peshawar, Faisalabad had all been cancelled. 

"The flights were on the schedule of different airlines," Hafeez Khan said. 

International flights in the Middle East have all been badly disrupted or suspended after the closure of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports which serve as a major hub for connecting flights to Europe, USA, Canada, South America etc. 

Airline authorities have suspended all air traffic in the region because of the increase in missile and drone attacks by Iran on the US bases in the region. 

The spokesperson said at least 40 flights were cancelled from Islamabad and another 46 from Lahore. 

The Pakistan airspace remains open for domestic flights, he said. -- PTI

