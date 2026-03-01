Middle East conflicts: Amritsar airport experiences flight disruptions, cancellations

12:50

Travellers expressed helplessness following the situation in the Middle East, as it has forced airlines to prioritise safety over scheduled travel.





A passenger from the airport, while speaking to ANI, said, "I was going to Milan, but my flight has been cancelled because of the war."





The ministry of civil aviation has set up a 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room to review preparedness in view of the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East. -- ANI

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, on Sunday witnessed widespread disruptions as several international flights were cancelled or diverted following the escalating military conflict in the Middle East.