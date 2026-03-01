Operation against Afghan Taliban still continuing: Pak minister

11:57

Pakistan launched its operation on Thursday night in response to the Taliban operatives attacking 53 locations along the more than 2,600km long border, targeting military installations deep in the country through air strikes.





Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry refuted reports that Pakistan halted its operations, saying that "false and fabricated news is being spread on social media that Pakistan has stopped its operations against Afghanistan".





"The reality is the opposite. In view of the current regional situation, the sharing of PAF and drone footage with the media has been temporarily suspended. The purpose of this decision is to safeguard national security and operational strategy, not to prevent operations," he wrote on X.





He further said: "Operations are continuing. The operation against terrorist elements is moving forward with full intensity and wisdom."





Chaudhry concluded by saying that the nation stands with the Pakistani armed forces.





Pakistan information minister Attaullah Tarar said last night that Pakistan security forces had killed at least 352 Taliban personnel while injuring another 535.





He also said that the attacks completely destroyed 130 military posts, while the security forces captured another 26 border posts. -- PTI

