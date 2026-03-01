Tel Aviv sounds a fresh alarm as Iran launches missile attack, sirens blare in Israel

15:07

Missiles launched from Iran are seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel.Reuters





Phones across Israel sounded an advanced alert warning residents that a missile, rocket or drone attack was on the way, shortly before air raid sirens were activated in Israel during an Iranian missile attack on Sunday, according to TPS.





The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed that missiles were fired from Iran, prompting a nationwide state of emergency.





Residents are being advised to stay near shelters and follow official instructions.





The alert system notified civilians to be prepared to enter a safe area immediately upon detection of a launch and to remain ready in case sirens were triggered in the vicinty.





Shortly afterwards, air raid sirens were heard in Israel, as incoming threats were reported.





The attack comes after a joint US-Israel strike on Tehran, targeting military sites and missile production facilities. Iran has vowed a "crushing response" to the attack, escalating tensions in the region.





Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force said its fighter jets dropped more than 1,200 munitions on targets in Iran over the past 24 hours, according to TPS.





The strikes mark a significant escalation in ongoing hostilities between the countries following the US-Israel joint attack on Israel on Saturday. -- ANI

Israel is on high alert after Iran launched a missile attack, with sirens sounding across Tel Aviv and other parts of the country.