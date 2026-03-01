HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Andhra cracker unit blast: Death toll rises to 21 overnight

Sun, 01 March 2026
The death toll in the cracker unit blast at Vetlapalem in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh rose by one overnight to reach 21, said an official on Sunday. 

As many as 20 people, including nine women, were killed and nine more were critically injured in a powerful blast at a licensed crackers unit at Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal on Saturday.

"Death toll is 21. One death after midnight," the official told PTI.                 

According to the police, the owner of Surya Sri Fire Works, Adabala Srinivas, was also among the dead.

Meanwhile, deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who called on the workers injured in the crackers unit blast and undergoing treatment at Kakinada Government General Hospital, observed that the owner of the crackers unit flouting rules led to the disaster.

He noted that an excess number of employees over the permitted number were engaged in work in view of festivals and fairs.

"It is deplorable that a workplace which has permission to employ eight people has engaged 31. Will tighten rules to avoid recurrence of this kind of incident in the future," said Kalyan in a press release. -- PTI    

LIVE! Trump warns Iran of harsh retaliation if attacks escalate

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a US-Israeli attack, sparking celebrations in Iran and raising questions about the future of the regime.

Dubai airport hit, Burj Al Arab damaged in Iranian strikes

The United Arab Emirates intercepted several Iranian missiles and drones, resulting in casualties and damage to infrastructure, including the Dubai airport and Burj Al Arab.

Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by Israel and the US. The civil aviation ministry is closely monitoring the situation and...

Iran, US engage in clash of words at UN amid Middle East crisis

Tensions escalate at the UN Security Council as the US and Israel defend their military actions against Iran, while Iran condemns the strikes as war crimes, raising fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

