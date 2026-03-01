9 killed, 32 injured in protests near US Consulate in Pak

14:51

File image





CHK's Dr Mohammad Sabir Memon told Dawn that nine men had died while 32 others were injured in the wake of protests near the consulate. Dawn reported citing a statement by Edhi that law enforcement personnel resorted to teargas shelling and baton-charge to control the situation.





Earlier, police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn that six bodies were brought to CHK and stated that two injured policemen were among those brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.





The two policemen were injured by "hard and blunt instruments", while "two protesters with firearm injuries" were also brought to JPMC, the surgeon told Dawn.





Sindh's Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought immediate details about the situation from Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Azad Khan, a statement from his office said, as per Dawn. -- ANI

At least nine people died on Sunday after clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi,reported, citing the executive director of Civil Hospital Karachi's (CHK) trauma centre.