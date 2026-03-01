HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

9 killed, 32 injured in protests near US Consulate in Pak

Sun, 01 March 2026
Share:
14:51
File image
File image
At least nine people died on Sunday after clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi, Dawn News reported, citing the executive director of Civil Hospital Karachi's (CHK) trauma centre. 

CHK's Dr Mohammad Sabir Memon told Dawn that nine men had died while 32 others were injured in the wake of protests near the consulate. Dawn reported citing a statement by Edhi that law enforcement personnel resorted to teargas shelling and baton-charge to control the situation. 

Earlier, police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn that six bodies were brought to CHK and stated that two injured policemen were among those brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment. 

The two policemen were injured by "hard and blunt instruments", while "two protesters with firearm injuries" were also brought to JPMC, the surgeon told Dawn

Sindh's Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought immediate details about the situation from Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Azad Khan, a statement from his office said, as per Dawn. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 9 killed, 32 hurt in protests near US Consulate in Pak
LIVE! 9 killed, 32 hurt in protests near US Consulate in Pak

Trump warns Iran as Tehran vows Khamenei retaliation
Trump warns Iran as Tehran vows Khamenei retaliation

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a US-Israeli attack, sparking celebrations in Iran and raising questions about the future of the regime.

Iranians take to streets to mourn killing of Khamenei
Iranians take to streets to mourn killing of Khamenei

In the central Iranian city of Isfahan, residents gathered at Imam Square to protest the strikes and to mourn what state media termed the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei. Demonstrators raised slogans including "God is great" as the...

Dubai airport hit, Burj Al Arab damaged in Iranian strikes
Dubai airport hit, Burj Al Arab damaged in Iranian strikes

The United Arab Emirates intercepted several Iranian missiles and drones, resulting in casualties and damage to infrastructure, including the Dubai airport and Burj Al Arab.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO