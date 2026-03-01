HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump warns Iran of harsh retaliation if attacks escalate

Sun, 01 March 2026
12:37
Escalating tensions further, US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday America will attack Tehran with a force that has never been seen before if it mounted its attacks. 

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!' - President DONALD J. TRUMP', the White House said. 

Trump's comments on Truth Social follow Iranian threats on Sunday morning after acknowledging the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

