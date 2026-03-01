HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
15 killed in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur

Sun, 01 March 2026
11:42
At least 15 persons were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said.
        
The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, a senior police official said.

Representatives of SBL Energy Limited told PTI that the incident occurred at the company's detonator packing unit between 7 am and 7.15 am.
        
The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.

A company official said rescue operations were underway and they will release a statement soon. -- PTI 

