Iran crisis: No immediate oil disruption for India

Sun, 01 March 2026
13:43
With crude inventories sufficient to meet at least 10 days of requirements and fuel stocks covering another 5-7 days, India is unlikely to face any near-term disruption in oil supplies from the closure of the key supply route of the Strait of Hormuz, officials said. 

Even as rapidly unfolding developments, following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, including the reported killing of the Islamic Republic's supreme leader, suggest the conflict may not last very long, New Delhi has contingency plans in place should tensions escalate, top officials and analysts said. 

Iran's state media said on February 28 that the Islamic Republic has shut the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints through which about a fifth of global oil and gas supplies transit - in response to US and Israeli missile strikes. 

The closure for a short duration will not have much impact on India as it already has supplies to meet fuel requirements, they said, adding that in the event of a prolonged disruption or closure of the narrow Strait of Hormuz, the country can recalibrate imports, tapping into its diversified supply sources, including increasing purchases of Russian oil. 

The immediate fallout is expected to be reflected in oil prices. Brent crude closed the week near seven-month highs at around $73 per barrel, after rising roughly 16 percent since the start of the year. 

Traders are bracing for heightened volatility next week, with some models pointing to prices moving towards $80 a barrel if supply flows are disrupted or face credible threats. 

India imports 88 percent of its crude oil - the raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel - and about half of its requirement of natural gas - the feedstock for generating electricity, producing fertiliser, fuel for household kitchens and CNG for automobiles - and cooking gas LPG. 

Kpler vessel tracking data shows that 2.5-2.7 million barrels per day, roughly 50 percent of India's crude oil import, transits through the Strait of Hormuz, largely sourced from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait. -- PTI

